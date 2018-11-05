77°
Mississippi man missing from towboat moored at Louisiana

Monday, November 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ST. JOSEPH, La. (AP) - Authorities say a deckhand from Mississippi is missing from a towboat moored on the Louisiana side of the Mississippi River.
  
Petty Officer Lora Ratliff says a Coast Guard broadcast to notified mariners of the river search at St. Joseph, Louisiana. Ratliff says state and local authorities were searching.
  
News outlets say the man has been identified as Timothy Hearn of Vicksburg, in his mid-20s and an employee of Riverside Construction.
  
Company owner Louis Miller tells WJTV and the Vicksburg Post that Hearn disappeared about 3 a.m. Saturday from the towboat. Miller says dangerous undercurrents kept divers from searching.
  
Ratliff says the Coast Guard interviewed people on scene when Hearn disappeared.
  
WJTV reports that agents from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks used sonar and dragged the water.
