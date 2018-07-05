85°
Mississippi man kidnaps baby daughter, then kills her and himself
MOORHEAD, Miss. (AP) - Officials say a father kidnapped his young daughter, then shot the girl and himself to death on a Mississippi Delta roadside as police closed in.
Holmes County Sheriff Willie March tells local media that deputies got a call that 23-year-old Lavonte Lloyd kidnapped the child Thursday morning from her mother's home in Cruger and then fled in a pickup truck. He was chased across Leflore County and into Sunflower County before his truck ran into a ditch near Moorhead. March says that's when the man shot and killed the girl and himself.
March says the girl was about a year old.
