Mississippi man gets 12 years for stabbing over flashlight

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LAUREL, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter after police say he killed someone over a flashlight.

Matthew Lee Phillips pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday.

WDAM-TV reports a then-25-year-old Phillips was arrested in April 2017 and charged with one count of murder for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Joseph Stringer that month. The Jones County Sheriff's Department says in a news release that an altercation over a flashlight led to the fatal stabbing.

Sheriff Alex Hodge says alcohol played a role and the two had a history of fighting.

Phillips will serve three years of supervised release after serving his sentence.

