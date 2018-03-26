Mississippi man found guilty of human trafficking

Photo: WDAM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man faces 10 years to life in prison after a federal jury convicted him of human trafficking and transporting a minor across state lines to engage in prostitution.

A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says 31-year-old Raymorris Asencio was found guilty last week after the victim testified against him. FBI agents and task force officers from Oxford, Hattiesburg, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana were able to rescue the minor from a hotel room in Baton Rouge last year after local citizens spotted the child and reported concerns to police.

Asencio also faces a fine of up to $250,000.