91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi man dies while saving daughter, 3, from tractor

1 hour 49 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 June 29, 2018 11:23 AM June 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTXL
LUMBERTON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi say a man was killed while saving his 3-year-old daughter who had managed to climb onto a tractor and turn it on.
  
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage tells WLOX-TV that 24-year-old Bradley Christensen was crushed by the tractor on June 23 in Lumberton. The news station quotes family members in a Wednesday report as saying that Christensen was a hero.
  
Authorities say he had been talking to his landlord while his kids played outside when the toddler was able to push a button on the tractor and it began to roll. The tractor was moving toward the landlord's porch when Christensen rushed to take her down. It then pinned him underneath.
  
First responders performed life saving measures and airlifted Christensen to a hospital, where he died.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days