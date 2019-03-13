81°
Mississippi man dies in early morning crash on I-110

Wednesday, March 13 2019
BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash on I-110 claimed the life of one person.

The accident was reported on I-110 South at Highway 19 around 6:15 a.m.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 47-year-old Bradley Woodson of Mississippi was traveling southbound on I-110 in a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. Police say Woodson lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

