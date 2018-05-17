Mississippi man charged with molesting children

92°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Sun Herald

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Police say a Mississippi man has been accused of molesting three children under the age of 10.

Twenty-three-year-old Anthony Kemon Devon Davis was arrested Wednesday.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports Davis is charged with five counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. The Herald cites Gulfport Police Department arrest warrants for Davis that say the children were known to Davis through friends and family.

The warrants say the department was contacted May 5 and 7 about the abuse. Davis turned himself in on May 16. The investigation is ongoing.

