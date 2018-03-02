Mississippi man accused of embezzling from Boy Scout troop

Photo: The Sun Herald

LONG BEACH, Miss. (AP) - Police say a 55-year-old Mississippi man is accused of embezzling from a Boy Scout troop.

News outlets report that Long Beach police charged Patrick K. Gibson with embezzlement by trust.

Police Chief Billy Seal says Gibson is accused of taking at least $15,000 to $20,000 in funds from the troop over a three-year period, but the total could be higher as the investigation is still ongoing. Police say Gibson had access to the group's checking account as the scoutmaster of Long Beach Troop 205.

The police chief says Gibson was ultimately caught when another scout leader found discrepancies in the checking account and reported it to police.

WLOX-TV reports Gibson was a WLOX photographer, but no longer works there. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.