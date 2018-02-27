71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi lawmakers: Schools could let teachers carry guns

9 hours 18 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, February 27 2018 Feb 27, 2018 February 27, 2018 1:05 PM February 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi lawmakers have proposed letting teachers and other school employees with special training carry guns onto campus.
  
The Senate Judiciary A Committee on Tuesday amended House Bill 1083 , allowing public and private school administrators to establish school safety programs that would allow teachers to carry guns. School employees would have to receive 12 hours of training every two years from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
  
Senate Judiciary A Committee Chairman Briggs Hopson, a Vicksburg Republican, says the bill responds to recent school shootings, including in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed at a high school. President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association support such measures.
  
Hopson's measure also amends an underlying House bill to bar people with enhanced concealed carry permits from carrying guns into athletic events. That measure would allow people to challenge other gun restriction.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days