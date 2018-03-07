43°
Mississippi law will let ambulances transport police dogs
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A new Mississippi law says ambulances may transport police dogs that are injured on duty.
Gov. Phil Bryant signed Senate Bill 2091 on Wednesday, and it becomes law July 1.
It says a police dog can get an ambulance ride only if there are no people requiring medical attention or transport at the time.
Sponsors of the bill say some emergency responders have been uncertain about whether they are allowed to use an ambulance to take a law enforcement dog to a veterinarian. The new law intends to clarify that this is allowed.
