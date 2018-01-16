41°
Mississippi inmate in buttocks injection killing has died

4 hours 55 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, January 15 2018 Jan 15, 2018 January 15, 2018 8:15 PM January 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi inmate convicted in 2014 of the death of a Georgia woman through illicit silicone buttocks injections has died.
  
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement Monday that an autopsy will be done on 58-year-old Tracy Lynn Garner , who died Sunday.
  
Garner was convicted by a jury of depraved heart murder in the death of Karima Gordon, an Atlanta area resident who died eight days after receiving the injections in Jackson in 2012.
  
Prosecutors say Gordon was referred to Garner by Natasha Stewart, an adult entertainer. Stewart was convicted of manslaughter in Garner's death and received a seven-year sentence.
  
Garner was taken from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility to a hospital in Jackson, where she was pronounced dead.
  
Authorities did not elaborate on circumstances surrounding the inmate's death.

