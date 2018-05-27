88°
Mississippi: Hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

Sunday, May 27 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WKRG
JACKSON, Miss. - In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.
  
The Clarion-Ledger reports hog populations are increasing on some of those areas. Russ Walsh, the executive staff officer for the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, says the trapping recommendation grew from public interest and will help the department's own trapping efforts.
  
How, where and when public trapping will be allowed has yet to be determined.
  
Wild hogs are an invasive species and have become a nightmare for some farmers and land managers. Food plots and crops are destroyed and the costs add up. According to the Mississippi State University Extension Service, wild hogs cause roughly $1.5 billion in damage in the United States annually.
