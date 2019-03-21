71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi 'heartbeat' abortion law signed

1 hour 42 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 March 21, 2019 1:28 PM March 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's governor has signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation.
  
Gov. Phil Bryant signed a bill Thursday outlawing most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.
  
The Center for Reproductive Rights calls the bill "blatantly unconstitutional" and says it will sue Mississippi to block the bill from taking effect July 1.
  
Mississippi is one of several states where Republican leaders are considering abortion-restriction bills this year. Abortion opponents are emboldened by new conservatives on the Supreme Court and are seeking cases to challenge the court's 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
  
Bryant tweeted that he will fight for "innocent babies, even under the threat of legal action."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days