Mississippi has primaries for 1 Senate seat, 2 House seats

Image: Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., left, and Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., arrive to vote on a bill to expand private care for military veterans as an alternative to the troubled Veterans Affairs health system, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi is preparing for party primaries for one seat in the U.S. Senate and two in the U.S. House.

Polls are open Tuesday.

Sen. Roger Wicker faces one challenger, Richard Boyanton, in the Republican primary. Six Democrats are competing for their party's nomination.

Republican Rep. Gregg Harper is not seeking re-election in central Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Six Republicans and two Democrats are competing for nominations.

In south Mississippi's 4th District, Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo faces one primary challenger, Brian Rose.

There are no primaries in the other two House districts.

If runoffs are needed, they will be June 26.