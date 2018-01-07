60°
Mississippi governor's State of the State set for Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is preparing to discuss his legislative priorities for 2018.
The Republican delivers his State of the State speech at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Capitol. It be carried live by Mississippi Public Broadcasting on radio and TV and online.
During his 2017 speech, Bryant said legislators should consider creating a state lottery. They didn't do it then, but the issue could be debated this year as lawmakers seek a new source of state revenue. Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery.
Bryant's second term ends in January 2020.
He said last year that his main long-term goal is to improve Mississippi's struggling foster care program. He also called on lawmakers to be frugal with the state budget and to rebuild the rainy day fund.
