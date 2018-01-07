60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi governor's State of the State set for Tuesday

47 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, January 07 2018 Jan 7, 2018 January 07, 2018 10:51 AM January 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: WAPT
JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is preparing to discuss his legislative priorities for 2018.
  
The Republican delivers his State of the State speech at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Capitol. It be carried live by Mississippi Public Broadcasting on radio and TV and online.
  
During his 2017 speech, Bryant said legislators should consider creating a state lottery. They didn't do it then, but the issue could be debated this year as lawmakers seek a new source of state revenue. Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery.
  
Bryant's second term ends in January 2020.
  
He said last year that his main long-term goal is to improve Mississippi's struggling foster care program. He also called on lawmakers to be frugal with the state budget and to rebuild the rainy day fund.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days