Mississippi Governor's free community college proposal moving forward

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant's proposal for free tuition at community colleges is gaining traction.

The state House on Tuesday passed House Bill 405 , known as the "Mississippi Career-Tech Scholars Program." It would establish scholarships to help people earn two-year degrees in fields identified as being in demand in the workforce.

The bill moves to the Senate for more work.

The Senate has its own proposal, in Senate Bill 2581 . It awaits debate in committees.