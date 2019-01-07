Mississippi girl, 14, arrested in mother's murder

Photo: Pike County Sheriff's Office via WAPT

PIKE COUNTY, Miss - A 14-year- old girl was arrested in the murder of her mother, Mississippi officials said Monday.

According to a report from WAPT, Am.arioyna Hall is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Pike County jail and will be charged as an adult.

The girl's mother, Erica Hall, was found lying in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of Lawson Road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, authorities said.

Hall suffered from several stab wounds and one gunshot wound from what investigators said was a small- caliber handgun.

Hall's other daughter, who's 12 years old, is also in custody in youth court.