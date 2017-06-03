Mississippi gets $2.9 million to clean up contaminated sites

Image: WAPT

JACKSON, Miss. - Federal officials are awarding $2.9 million to Mississippi to clean up pollution from contaminated sites.



The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says the nine brownfield grants are the most Mississippi has ever received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brownfields are property where pollutants complicate reuse.



Vicksburg will get two grants worth $400,000 to remove contaminants from the vacant Kuhn Memorial Hospital, which the city is demolishing for redevelopment.



Golden Triangle Planning and Development District will get $600,000 to expand its brownfield inventory, focusing on areas in Choctaw, Clay, Noxubee and Oktibbeha counties.



Louisville will get $400,000 to prioritize sites and begin area-wide planning.



Canton, Clarksdale, Crystal Springs, Greenville and the East Central Planning and Development District will get $300,000 apiece to inventory areas or prioritize sites.