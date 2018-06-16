84°
Mississippi flight instructor wins at wounded warrior games
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A military flight instructor in Mississippi who is recovering from a brain tumor has found success at a sports competition.
The Starkville Daily News reports Air Force Capt. Hunter Barnhill competed in early June at the Department of Defense Warrior Games at the U.S. Air Force Academy. About 300 wounded or ill military members or veterans participated.
Barnhill won bronze and silver medals for indoor rowing events and another bronze for shooting.
Barnhill works as a 37th Flying Training Squad instructor at Columbus Air Force Base. He had a seizure on Easter Sunday 2017, and doctors found the tumor.
After surgery, he was paralyzed on his right side and unable to speak. It took three months of physical and speech therapy to regain the ability to walk, run and speak.
