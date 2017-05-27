Mississippi deputy killed in 1930 is finally recognized on memorial

Image: The Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG, Miss. - A Mississippi deputy killed in the line of duty in 1930 is finally getting recognized.



The Vicksburg Post reports that Clarence Lanier, a Warren County sheriff's deputy, was shot and killed Aug. 10, 1930.



But it wasn't until Doug Arp, a retired Vicksburg police officer, heard about his case that he was eventually added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.



Arp was alerted to the omission in 2015, when someone called him and said the deputy's name was included on a website honoring fallen law enforcement officers.



But when he called the memorial in Washington D.C. he was told Lanier was not listed.



Arp researched Lanier's case and it was added to the memorial earlier this month.