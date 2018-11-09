48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mississippi delaying opening of oyster season

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi officials say they're delaying the opening of its oyster season.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources says the season was set to open at legal sunrise on Saturday, but has been delayed due to rainfall exceeding the management plan criteria for conditionally approved waters in the western sound.

Experts say the season will open when water sample results meet the management plan criteria.

