Mississippi couple arrested for Slidell motel armed robbery

SLIDELL- Deputies arrested a Mississippi couple Thursday evening in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a Slidell-area motel.

According to a release, shortly after midnight, a male suspect entered the office of the Olivia Inn on Yaupon Drive in Slidell with a black cloth partially covering his face. The man, identified as Emell McGinnis, had what appeared to be a firearm sticking out of his jacket pocket and demanded the clerk give him the money.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, McGinnis fled the motel and was picked up by someone in a light-colored sedan. The driver was identified as McGinnis' girlfriend Lacy Owens.

The couple was located in Mississippi Thursday evening and taken into custody. They were transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail and booked with armed robbery.

Photos of the couple were not immediately released.