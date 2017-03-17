55°
Mississippi could stiffen penalties for attacks on police

By: Associated Press

JACKSON - A bill being sent to the Mississippi governor says penalties could be doubled for people who intentionally harm law enforcement officers, firefighters or emergency workers.

Supporters say they filed the "Back the Badge Act" in response to the killings of police officers last year in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The House passed the final version of House Bill 645 with no debate Thursday, sending it to Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.

The vote came a day after two volunteer firefighters were struck by a vehicle and killed in the south Mississippi town of Sumrall.

Bryant started his career as a deputy sheriff and frequently speaks in support of law enforcement officers and other emergency responders. If he signs the bill, it will become law July 1.

