Mississippi congressman proposes bill to let Americans buy border wall bonds

Photo: WLOX

WASHINGTON - A Mississippi representative is proposing a bill that would allow U.S. citizens to help finance President Trump's proposed border wall.

According to WLOX, Congressman Steven Palazzo introduced the Border Bonds for America Act of 2018 this week. The bill would allow people to buy bonds that would help pay for a physical wall on the US-Mexico border.

While pitching the bill, Palazzo likened the proposal to when Americans bought war bonds during World War II to help fund the fight against the Nazis.

“This bill is a safe investment into the infrastructure and security of our country. During World War II, 85 million Americans purchased $185 billion in war bonds and financially supported our troops while they were defending our country," Palazzo said. “This legislation would allow for the patriots of today’s era to help support American security in the same way as previous generations."

The border wall was one of Trump's primary talking points during his presidential campaign in 2016. The president has sought federal funding to build the wall but has been met with opposition by Democrats.