57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi confirms first pediatric flu death of season

24 minutes 46 seconds ago January 28, 2017 Jan 28, 2017 Saturday, January 28 2017 January 28, 2017 2:13 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

JACKSON, Miss. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the first confirmed pediatric influenza death for the 2016-2017 flu season.

Officials say it happened to someone who lived in Central Mississippi.

Including this reported death, there have been 15 total pediatric flu deaths reported in Mississippi since such deaths became reportable in the 2007-2008 flu season. Flu symptoms include fever, cough, and often, extreme fatigue. Pediatric deaths are defined as deaths of those under 18 years of age.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent infection, and for anyone six months of age and older, vaccination can reduce the risk of complications and death.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days