Mississippi confirms 54 cases of West Nile virus this year

JACKSON, Miss. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is confirming three new cases of West Nile virus.

That brings the total so far this year to 54 cases of the mosquito-borne illness, including two people who died weeks ago. The new cases are in Forrest, Hinds, and Scott counties.

In 2016, the state had 43 cases with two deaths.

So far this year, there have been 12 cases in Hinds County; six in Rankin County; five in Forrest County; four in Madison County; three in Lee County; and two each in Calhoun, Humphreys, Lincoln, Lowndes and Scott counties.

Counties with one case each are Bolivar, Clarke, Clay, Covington, DeSoto, Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Leflore, Monroe, Noxubee, Perry, Wilkinson and Yazoo.

The deaths were in Forrest and Humphreys counties.