Mississippi city rallies to find runaway pet wallaby

Image: The Hattiesburg American

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Residents of a southern Mississippi city are coming together to help a distraught pet owner find his runaway wallaby.

The Hattiesburg American reports that Jeff, the 2-year-old pet wallaby, has been lost for nearly two weeks, and the community is helping owner Logan Whitehead track him down.

Area businesses are offering hundreds in rewards for whoever finds Jeff. Three residents paraglided over the city to search from above. Another resident wrote a song for Jeff, which has gone viral . Residents are beginning to don T-shirts to spread awareness and carry bread and bananas in case they see him.

Hattiesburg Zoo animal care manager Stephen Taylor told the newspaper Jeff is probably safe. Wallabies, he said, can survive in extreme temperatures and graze on grass and leaves.