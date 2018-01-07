60°
Mississippi city allows lounge to reopen after shooting

50 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, January 07 2018 Jan 7, 2018 January 07, 2018 10:48 AM January 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: WAPT
VICKSBURG, Miss. - A Mississippi city will let a lounge where five people were shot on Christmas Eve reopen after the owner agreed to safety improvements.
  
The Vicksburg Post reports that officials approved the agreement with owner Larry Prentiss to reopen L.D.'s Kitchen.
  
Prentiss says his lounge won't open until 5 p.m. daily, that customers will be screened with metal detectors, and that the minimum age will be 25.
  
He will also install security cameras, monitor parking lots and renovate the interior to improve safety.
  
The city had allowed an adjoining restaurant to remain open but closed its lounge after a Utica man was arrested for shooting five people. Denzell Watts, 21, remains jailed on five counts of aggravated assault, facing $500,000 bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
