Mississippi charts course for floating and submarine drones

Image: DailyMail

GULFPORT, Miss. - Mississippi's governor wants to look for ways for the state to capitalize on floating and underwater drones.



Gov. Phil Bryant Thursday created an ocean task force to study how the state can support U.S. Navy plans and train workers for such jobs. The Republican says he hopes Mississippi can attract jobs and companies in the sector to its Gulf Coast.



The governor says he hopes to build on the headquarters of the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, a testing and training range in the Gulf of Mexico and ongoing university research into unmanned maritime and aerial systems.



The group, including representatives of the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University, is supposed to make a report within four months.