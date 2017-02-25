57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi authorities look for murder, assault suspect

1 hour 6 minutes 2 seconds ago February 25, 2017 Feb 25, 2017 Saturday, February 25 2017 February 25, 2017 6:11 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTOK

JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi authorities have launched a nationwide search for a man wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain says the suspect, 28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton, is the boyfriend of 30-year-old Heather Robinson, who was found dead at the Vineyards Apartments. Her car, a white 2012 GMC Arcadia sports utility vehicle, was missing.

He also is a suspect in the shooting of a woman as she jogged early Friday morning in Rankin County. The woman says a white man with facial hair, driving a small white SUV shot her from his driver's window.

Anyone with information on Deaton's whereabouts should contact CrimeStoppers, which is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days