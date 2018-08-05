89°
'Mission: Impossible' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office

Sunday, August 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" topped ticket sales for the second straight weekend with an estimated $35 million despite newcomer "Christopher Robin."
  
According to studio estimates Sunday, the sixth "Mission: Impossible" installment has amassed $124 million in its first 10 days of release. That pace is better than most previous entries in the Tom Cruise franchise.
  
Disney's live-action Winnie-the-Pooh revival "Christopher Robin" opened on the low side of expectation with $25 million. It marks the rare Disney film not to open number one, though the studio had other milestones to celebrate. "Black Panther" on Saturday became just the third film to cross $700 million domestically.
  
The R-rated action-comedy "The Spy Who Dumped Me" opened in third with $12.4 million.
