Missing Texas A&M reporter found unharmed

Monday, January 08 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Dallas News

UPDATE: Courtney Roland's father says she has been found unharmed by police. 

KHOU 11 News reports that Roland was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated. An officer located Roland after a tip was phoned in, police say.

HOUSTON- A Texas A&M University sports reporter has been missing since Saturday after leaving a football camp in Houston, Dallas News reports.

According to a tweet from Team Texas Elite, 29-year-old Courtney Roland was last seen at 4:10 p.m. when she left the camp in an Uber. Roland's roommate said she made it home and then left in her car.

Around midnight, Roland's roommate said she sent her a text saying she was worried she was being followed from Walgreens by a man in a blue truck.

Roland was last wearing a Remington hat and camouflage.

Anyone with information can call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

