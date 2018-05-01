Latest Weather Blog
Missing teen may be with teacher accused of sexual battery
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi say a teenage boy is missing and may be with a former teacher who is accused of sexual battery.
News outlets report 16-year-old Oscar O'Neal II was last seen at his home early Monday and was reported missing around 7 a.m. Hattiesburg spokesman Ryan Moore says in a release that O'Neal may be with 30-year-old Nicole Jackson, a former teacher at the Earl Travillion Attendance Center.
Citing Moore, WDAM-TV reports Jackson resigned and surrendered to police after authorities investigated reports of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Jackson was arrested April 10 on a charge of sexual battery by a person in a position of trust or authority.
She was released on bail.
The two may be traveling in a dark blue Chevy Impala.
