63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

MISSING: Police searching for Baton Rouge teen

2 hours 57 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 February 26, 2019 3:21 PM February 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen last seen more than two weeks ago.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 18-year-old Timmy Daniels was last seen on Feb. 10 in the Scotlandville area and hasn't been heard from since.

Daniels is approximately 5'6" and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are "not ruling out the possibility of foul play."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at (225) 389-8617.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days