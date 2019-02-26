MISSING: Police searching for Baton Rouge teen

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen last seen more than two weeks ago.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 18-year-old Timmy Daniels was last seen on Feb. 10 in the Scotlandville area and hasn't been heard from since.

Daniels is approximately 5'6" and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are "not ruling out the possibility of foul play."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at (225) 389-8617.