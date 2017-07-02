80°
Missing man with Alzheimer's last seen in downtown New Orleans

July 02, 2017
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a man with Alzheimer’s disease last seen in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Saturday night.

Authorities said 78-year-old Colie Chappelle was last seen by his wife around 10 p.m. He has recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and suffers from short-term memory loss, police said. Officials added

Chappelle had a Pennsylvania ID card with his name on it when he disappeared.

Anyone with information about Chapelle is asked to call 8th District police as (504) 658-6080.

