Missing Iberia Parish children located

Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

IBERIA PARISH - Louisiana State Police has located two children after issuing a level II endangered/missing child advisory on behalf of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police located 7-year-old Easton Alfred and 2-year-old Endie Dacosta of New Iberia who they believed to be in imminent danger after they disappeared Tuesday. The two were believed to be with their mother, Raven Dacosta, at the time.

Authorities are still investigating.

