Missing fisherman's body found in Tangipahoa Parish waterway

Photo: Google Earth

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Authorities say a man was found dead after he never returned from a fishing trip Wednesday.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents recovered the body of 66-year-old Edward Ridgel Jr. in South Pass Manchac Thursday morning, WWL-TV reports.

Ridgel's family reported him missing around Wednesday evening when he didn't come back after he went fishing that morning.

Officials say another fisherman later spotted Ridgel's unmanned boat around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. WWL said agents located Ridgel's body a short while later, roughly 30 feet away from the boat.

It's unknown at this time on how Ridgel was ejected from the boat. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office has yet to confirm an official cause of death. Officials said Ridgel was not wearing a life jacket when his body was found.