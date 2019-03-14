Latest Weather Blog
Missing fisherman's body found in Tangipahoa Parish waterway
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Authorities say a man was found dead after he never returned from a fishing trip Wednesday.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents recovered the body of 66-year-old Edward Ridgel Jr. in South Pass Manchac Thursday morning, WWL-TV reports.
Ridgel's family reported him missing around Wednesday evening when he didn't come back after he went fishing that morning.
Officials say another fisherman later spotted Ridgel's unmanned boat around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. WWL said agents located Ridgel's body a short while later, roughly 30 feet away from the boat.
It's unknown at this time on how Ridgel was ejected from the boat. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office has yet to confirm an official cause of death. Officials said Ridgel was not wearing a life jacket when his body was found.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coast Guard responds to sinking tugboat in Mississippi River near LSU
-
Police: Motorcycle officer struck while escorting funeral service in Baton Rouge
-
How plant based life can help you live a longer life
-
Meeting: Changes to flood zone maps in Ascension could mean higher flood...
-
Crews called to Wednesday apartment fire on Azalea Park Ave.