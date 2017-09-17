85°
Missing elderly man found, airlifted in critical condition

Sunday, September 17 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
ABITA SPRINGS - A 77-year-old man was airlifted in critical condition Sunday after he went missing over the weekend.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says Robert Anthony Olsen, Sr. was reported missing by family just after 4 p.m. Friday. He had last been seen working near his home off Highway 435.

Following an extensive search of the surrounding wooded area, Olsen was located on a nearby tract of land just before noon Sunday. According to the sheriff's office he was airlifted from the area in critical condition.

