Missing boy who witnessed murder found in Ohio basement one year later

SUGAR CREEK, OH - A teenage boy who has been missing for more than a year has been found alive in a basement, according to ABC News.

Police say Jacob Caldwell, 15, of Ohio went missing after he witnessed a murder. Jacob ran away from his grandparent's house.

The grandparents had emergency temporary custody of the boy and his brother after his father, Robert Caldwell, was killed by his ex-wife Tawney Caldwell. The crime happened on August 15, 2017.

Reports say that Jacob was last seen on August 21, 2017, in front of a Walmart in Sugar Creek Township. Late Monday night, Jacob was found at a home about 40 miles away in Miami Township after investigators got a tip.

#BreakingNews: Jacob Caldwell, a local teen who went missing after his father was murdered in front of him in 2017 has been found safe his family confirms to FOX45. https://t.co/BDkiGGcCcJ pic.twitter.com/VmubTe0jCk — ABC 22/FOX 45 Dayton (@ABC22FOX45) August 28, 2018

While searching the home, authorities found Jacob had been living in the basement with four adults. According to Sugar Creek Township Police Chief Michael Brown, it doesn't appear that Jacob was being hidden in the basement, rather that it was his "primary area of sleep."

The adults in the home are not related to Jacob, ABC reports, but are associated with his mother.

Jacob is now being held in a juvenile detention center on a previous warrant issued after he ran away from the home he shared with his father and stepmother.