Missing boy survived partly on bugs and bark

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) - A 13-year-old Utah Boy Scout survived partly on bugs and bark during the nearly 37 hours he was lost in the western Wyoming wilderness.

Sublette County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Travis Bingham says Garrett Hunter was found safe at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday by volunteer searchers who happened to camp that night near where the boy had stopped to wait for rescuers.

Rough terrain and darkness forced the search group to camp for the night and wait until Monday morning to take the boy, who has autism, out of the mountainous Bridger Wilderness.

Bingham says the boy became separated from his Boy Scout group about 9:30 a.m. Saturday when he went off trail to go to the bathroom while they were on the way out from a weeklong backcountry hiking trip.