Missing autistic teen located in Livingston Parish

UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Cage has been located Monday evening.

*****

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen with autism.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Vadrien Allen Cage was last seen Friday, March 1 at his home located along Highway 16, south of Denham Springs.

Officials say Cage has a nonverbal form of autism, which limits his communication. He's 5'0" and weighs approximately 92 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact officials at (225) 686-2241.