MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Denham Springs

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Authorities say the teen was last seen at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 20000 block of Saun Drive in Denham Springs.

The girl, Mackenzie Pape, is described as a white female with dirty blonde wavy/straight medium length hair. She is said to be 5'3'' and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue polo style shirt and khaki pants.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of the girl they are encouraged to call 225-686-2241.