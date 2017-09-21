91°
Latest Weather Blog
MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Denham Springs
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Authorities say the teen was last seen at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 20000 block of Saun Drive in Denham Springs.
The girl, Mackenzie Pape, is described as a white female with dirty blonde wavy/straight medium length hair. She is said to be 5'3'' and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue polo style shirt and khaki pants.
If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of the girl they are encouraged to call 225-686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thursday 9-21 afternoon weather
-
District attorney announces security bump at LSU home games
-
GoFundMe started in Donald Smart's honor
-
Surveillance video shows man stealing equipment intended for disabled children's fundraiser
-
Former BREC commissioner fatally shot outside home; Possibly connected to other shootings