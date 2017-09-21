91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Denham Springs

2 hours 15 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, September 21 2017 Sep 21, 2017 September 21, 2017 2:36 PM September 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Authorities say the teen was last seen at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 20000 block of Saun Drive in Denham Springs.

The girl, Mackenzie Pape, is described as a white female with dirty blonde wavy/straight medium length hair. She is said to be 5'3'' and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue polo style shirt and khaki pants.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of the girl they are encouraged to call 225-686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days