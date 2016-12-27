Missing 13-year-old found by Baker Police, says she is safe

BAKER - Baker Police have found Erica Acosta. The 13-year-old is safe.

Statewide law enforcement issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Alert for the teenager that had been missing from her home for nearly 70 hours.

Acosta, 13, was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, December, 25, 2016, wearing a red pullover t-shirt with white stripes.

The alert was sent out around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police reported finding Acosta around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.