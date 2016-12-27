68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing 13-year-old found by Baker Police, says she is safe

3 hours 28 minutes 27 seconds ago December 27, 2016 Dec 27, 2016 Tuesday, December 27 2016 December 27, 2016 7:58 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Shingleton

BAKER - Baker Police have found Erica Acosta. The 13-year-old is safe.

Statewide law enforcement issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Alert for the teenager that had been missing from her home for nearly 70 hours.

Acosta, 13, was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, December, 25, 2016, wearing a red pullover t-shirt with white stripes. 

The alert was sent out around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

Police reported finding Acosta around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. 

                                   

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days