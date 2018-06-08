Missed trash pickups plaguing multiple Ascension neighborhoods

ASCENSION PARISH - Missed trash pickups are becoming a serious problem in Ascension Parish.

Adrianna Garza uses Republic Service to pick up her trash.

"It was supposed to get picked up on Tuesday and it's Friday today," she said.

Graza says the last time Republic came by, they missed one entire trash can. The other was empty but left lying in the drainage ditch.

"Today was the third attempt to get someone out to get our trash, and we just haven't had any luck," the homeowner said.

Residents in the nearby Woodburn Subdivision, say their blue trash cans have been sitting on the curb for more than a week.

But Republic is not the only trash service that residents around here have complained about. One homeowner says she actually had to switch to Republic because the company she was using had not picked up her trash in months.

"We started having problems with Waste Pro, they weren't picking up at least once or twice a month," Lana Williams said.

The trash is now piled up on Williams front porch. Even after she switched her service, she still has nowhere to put it.

"I have eight trash cans and they are full. I'm very upset and they are still trying to charge me."

The companies responded to some of those complaints Friday. Waste Pro officials say their service has been delayed since the Memorial Day Holiday and Republic Service says two drivers have been out because of family emergencies.