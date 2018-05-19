81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missed it live? Watch a replay of the royal wedding here!

6 hours 16 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, May 19 2018 May 19, 2018 May 19, 2018 4:00 AM May 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The big day is here.

Well-wishers are camped out, deliveries are arriving and a large security operation is in place ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will marry Harry and Markle at Windsor Castle on Saturday, says Charles is "a very warm person and that he's doing this is a sign of his love and concern and support. And I think it's wonderful. It's beautiful."

Saturday's wedding has drawn intense international interest and is expected to be watched by tens of millions of television viewers around the world.

The archbishop said Harry and Markle are "a very self-possessed couple" and the atmosphere in rehearsals has been "relaxed, laughing and enjoyable."

You can watch the ceremony LIVE here at 6 a.m. Central time (a replay will follow):

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days