Missed it live? Watch a replay of the royal wedding here!

The big day is here.



Well-wishers are camped out, deliveries are arriving and a large security operation is in place ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will marry Harry and Markle at Windsor Castle on Saturday, says Charles is "a very warm person and that he's doing this is a sign of his love and concern and support. And I think it's wonderful. It's beautiful."



Saturday's wedding has drawn intense international interest and is expected to be watched by tens of millions of television viewers around the world.



The archbishop said Harry and Markle are "a very self-possessed couple" and the atmosphere in rehearsals has been "relaxed, laughing and enjoyable."



