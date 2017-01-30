55°
Miss France crowned Miss Universe in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines - A 23-year-old dental student from France has won the Miss Universe crown.
Iris Mittenaere from the city of Lille in northern France was visibly overwhelmed as the crowd erupted in cheers and applause in the Philippines' Manila Bay.
First runner up was Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, a 25-year-old survivor of the devastating 2010 earthquake that destroyed her hometown.
