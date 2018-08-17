Miss America Org. upset with Cara Mund's claims

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - The Miss America Organization says it is disappointing that reigning Miss America Cara Mund went public with her criticism of the organization's leadership.

Mund sent a letter Friday to former Miss Americas saying the current leadership has bullied, manipulated and silenced her.

She says she has been left out of meetings, had her wardrobe ridiculed and was told to stand in the back of the room and stay silent during a meeting with contestants.

The Miss America Organization says Mund's letter contains misrepresentations and unsubstantiated claims, adding that officials will contact her directly to discuss her concerns.

Mund's letter increased the turmoil surrounding the pageant three weeks before the next Miss America pageant.

This year's competition will not include swimsuits, and pageant officials from at least 19 states have called for the current leadership to resign.