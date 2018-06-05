Latest Weather Blog
Miss America dropping swimsuit competition
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance.
Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who is head of the organization's board of trustees, made the announcement Tuesday on "Good Morning America." She also says the group will make changes to the evening wear portion of the competition, adding it will not judge women on their chosen attire.
The changes follow an email scandal in December in which former leaders denigrated the intelligence and personal lives of former Miss Americas. That led to a shakeup at the top, and the group's top three leadership posts are now held by women.
The changes will start with this year's broadcast on Sept. 9.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Speical session ends in failure; TOPS cut thirty-percent
-
Higher education officials react to second failed special session
-
Louisiana budget-balancing session goes down to final hours
-
Ascension Parish Committee vetting possible changes to parish government system
-
A new bridge over the Mississippi River could be on the horizon